Be a ‘Good Samaritan’, help within ‘Golden Hour’

Mysuru Traffic Police on Monday stressed on the importance of saving the lives of those injured in accidents with emphasis on the “Good Samaritan Act” and extending help within the “Golden Hour”.

At a programme as a part of the 31st National Road Safety Awareness Week organised for medical professionals at the Platinum Jubilee Hall of MMCRI here, the senior police officials spoke about the law being introduced by the State government and the protection it gave to the Good Samaritans who come forward to provide emergency treatment to the accident victims.

Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna and Mysore Medical College and Research Centre Dean C.P. Nanjaraj inaugurated the programme and spoke. Deputy Commissioner of Police B.T. Kavita and Assistant Commissioner of Police S.N. Sandesh Kumar were present.

The city police is observing the traffic awareness week from January 11 to 17. The theme of this year’s observance is reducing casualties in road accidents and minimising accidents.

As there is a need for coordination among the police, public and importantly doctors in saving lives, the police invited doctors from hospitals across Mysuru to seek their support in realising the objectives of the cause.

Mr .Sandesh Kumar, who gave a presentation on the salient features of the Act, said the programme gave an opportunity to share the objectives of the Act and the shield it gave to the “Good Samaritans”. More than 1,200 doctors, nursing staff and other hospital staff attended the awareness programme.

None will be harassed citing the laws while shifting an accident victim battling for life on the road, to hospital, it was clarified.