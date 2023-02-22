BDA’s Kanminike Layout near Kengeri incurs ₹450 crore loss owing to bad planning: CAG

February 22, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Development Authority’s Kanminike housing project in Kengeri near Mysore Road has caused the State government losses to the tune of ₹451.53 crore owing to improper planning and execution, said a report of the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG).

The report for the year ending March 2021 on Departments and PSUs was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The BDA built the housing project to provide affordable housing. So far, 85% of these flats have remained unsold. The BDA’s failure to properly assess the demand for the project coupled with lack of a proper approach road are the main reasons for the loss, the report said.

Project started in 2012

The BDA started the project in May 2012 and has built flats under five phases here on a spread of 50 acres granted by the State government. Under Phase 1, the development authority built 608 single BHK flats for the EWS section, 384 flats 2 BHK flats for Low Income Group section, and 320 three BHK flats for Middle Income Group section.

The work was awarded to the contractor in May 2012 and was expected to be completed by November 2013. The incomplete project was abandoned by the contractor by 2015 and the BDA terminated the work by paying the contractor about ₹27 crore for works executed until then.

The BDA began construction of 1,068 flats under Phase II to Phase IV. These were built by 2017 at a cost of ₹ 244 crore. The Phase V too was launched for 432 flats at a cost of ₹ 184 crore and was completed by 2018. However, the BDA failed to notify flats for allotment until March 2022 due to pending stock of flats.

As a result, at the end of December 2021, about 85% of the flats remained unsold. The total estimated cost of the housing project was ₹492 crore, the CAG report stated.

Only 4% (21 of 540) of the 3 BHK flats were sold while 21% of the (203 out of 960) 2 BHK flats were sold, it further added. The BDA did not conduct any demand survey to assess the viability of the project, the CAG pointed out, recommending that development authority take up housing projects only after demand survey.

Status of PSUs

Out of 124 PSU, 111 PSUs are working and 13 PSUs non-working. Out of 111 working PSUs, the report said 47 PSUs earned profit of ₹2,986.47 crore and 42 PSUs incurred a total loss of ₹8,124.12 crore.

The major contributions to profit were from KPCL (₹1,209.56 crore) and KPTCL (₹ 398.93 crore). Significant losses by HESCOM (₹2490.26 crore) and RPCL (₹1431.84 crore)