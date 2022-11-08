BDA to regularise more buildings in Shivaram Karanth Layout  

Bengaluru Development authority (BDA) building in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has now notified an additional extent of 245 acres and 16 guntas of land for the development of Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Layout, already mired in several issues. These lands have been notified in the following villages: Somashettihally, Lakshmipura, Gangirahally in Yeshwantpur Hobli and Byalakere, Kalathammanahalli, Guniagrahara, Mediagrahara in Hesaraghatta Hobli and Avalahalli, Ramagondanahalli, Kempanahalli, Veerasagara, Doddabettahalli, and Shyamarajapura in Yelahanka Hobli.

On the orders of Supreme Court dated November 2, the buildings which had come up on August 23, 2022, which was the date of the preliminary notification, will be considered for regularisation. The owners of those buildings are now required to submit their applications to the committee. They can either submit the application and enclosures through the online portal jcc-skl.in or visit the Help Desk which will be set up by the Committee at the BDA head office from November 14. The help desk will facilitate the reception of applications on all working days between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The list of documents the applicants are required to enclose and submit will also be available in the Office of the Committee, Help Desk and JCC portal.