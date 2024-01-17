BDA to invite application to allocate Shivaram Karanth Layout sites from January 25

January 17, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will commence the allocation process of sites in Shivaram Karanth Layout and first priority will be given to farmers who parted land for the project. The BDA will be inviting applications to allot sites from January 25.

This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar at a press meet held at the BDA head office on Wednesday after conducting a review meeting of BDA works. Mr. Shivakumar said that he reviewed the work progress at Shivaram Karanth Layout and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout and for the former, an online facility will be made available for the public to apply for sites, besides applying physically in BDA offices in the city.

Mr. Shivakumar said that within a span of one month, applicants have to pay 12.5% of the site value as deposit and for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the sum is 5% of the site value. He assured that site allocation will be done transparently.

He also said that the BDA has identified 25-30 acres of land to build a Kanteerava-like stadium and the land has been located near a 45-feet road. He said the price for 1 sq.ft in the layout is ₹4,900.

In the allocation process, first priority will be given to farmers who have lost land for the project. In connection to this layout, as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the BDA has acquired 3,069 acres. In 17 villages, 18,000 people lost land. As a first priority, 40% of sites in the layout will be allocated to them. The sites will be allocated in their own land which they parted with for the project. If it is not possible to provide sites on the same land, the BDA will ensure allocation in the same village. About 9.500 sites will be given to land-losers. There are about 4,750 corner sites and as per the law, these sites will be e-auctioned. The remaining 10,000 sites will be allocated to the general public.

PRR renamed as Bengaluru Business Corridor

The Peripheral Ring Road Project has now be renamed as Bengaluru Business Corridor and no denotification of acquired land will be done. Mr. Shivakumar said there is a demand from farmers to denotify the land but this will not be done as this project has larger benefit to the city.

Not just for Bengaluru Business Corridor, the BDA has decided not to denotify any land after acquisition for any project. Mr. Shivakumar informed that a global tender for the project will be called next week. He also said in connection with Bengaluru Business Corridor, the BDA has taken farmers into confidence over compensation. The BDA, citing the SC order, convinced farmers that development authority cannot provide compensation more than it was prescribed in the BDA Act.

