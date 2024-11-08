 />
BDA misses deadline for completion of basic amenities at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout

Published - November 08, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has failed to meet the 14-month deadline for completion of basic amenities across all nine blocks of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPDL).

The deadline, which was set by the Karnataka assembly’s petition committee on September 7, ended on October 7 (Thursday). This was aimed at providing essential infrastructure in a stipulated time frame.

While the BDA said that 80% of the work was completed across the blocks, the residents claimed that only block 7 is close to completion. There was a slow progress in the ongoing road works in Blocks 5 and 6 and the remaining six blocks likely to see more delay in completion of the works. 

Construction works hindered

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Suryakiran A.S. of NPKL Open Forum, said, “Lack of roads, electricity, water, and sewage has hindered construction works in the layout. Out of 29,000 available plots, only 20 to 30 houses were being under construction, as prospective homeowners find it nearly impossible to build without basic infrastructure.” 

Residents, who proceeded with the construction works, were forced to secure temporary electricity connections from distant Bescom feeders, incurring additional expenses of ₹20,000 to 30,000. A substation for the layout has been under construction for over two years with no end in sight, forcing some residents to rely on power lines that connect to their personal meters even for streetlights, he added. 

The area also suffers from unpaved muddy roads that become unusable during rain. Although tenders were issued eight months ago for asphalting in Blocks 5, 6, and 7, significant progress is only visible in Block 7, with work in Blocks 5 and 6 just starting. Meanwhile, the remaining blocks await tendering, said another resident.

Sewage management

Sewage management is another issue, as residents are not permitted to connect to the incomplete sewerage network until construction of houses are completed. This has led to overflowing manholes and forced some residents to construct soak pits as temporary solutions, he said.

A BDA official said that while the deadline was missed, the authorities had faced a few challenges. “The rain also played a spoilsport. The BDA is working fast to complete the project to provide the basic amenities,” the official said.

