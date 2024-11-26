BDA issues notices to land owners to acquire 600-acre for NPKL

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is now issuing notices to land owners to acquire the pending 600 acres of land for the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL).

The move comes after the Karnataka High Court gave a green signal for the acquistion of the land that was entangled in a legal battle after the landowners and farmers challenged the acquisition on many counts.

Earlier, the BDA had issued a final notification to acquire 4,040 acres of land for the NPKL. So far, 2,682 acres of land had been acquired and handed over to the engineering department. Of this, the layout was developed in 2,200 acres and 5,000 sites were allotted. About 482 acres of land are yet to be developed. More than 1,300 acres of the remaining land, which includes the 600-acre land, are still pending for acquisition.

Speaking with The Hindu, a BDA official said, “We have already started issuing notices to the land owners, and the land will be acquired soon. However, the decision on allotment of sites in this new phase of the layout will be decided by the BDA board.”

The BDA was planning to create 10,000 sites in the yet-to-be-acquired 1,300 acres of land. Now, the BDA also has plans for building villas akin to the one at Hunnigere on the Nelamangala-Sondekoppa road.

But it might also stick to the original plan of site allotment during the conception of the project, another BDA official noted.

Another 300-acre of the 1300-acre land will be acquired after the government decides on compensation.

