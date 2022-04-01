BDA invites bids for PRR project

April 01, 2022 23:43 IST

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has finally invited bids for the construction of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), a project that was mooted over 15 years ago. A notice issued by the BDA stated that the 74 km PRR will have eight lanes with service roads and a width of 100 metres.

By connecting Tumakuru Road with Hosur Road, it is expected to ease congestion on Outer Ring Road and other thoroughfares. Construction will include flyovers, underpasses, railway over bridges, transport zones, minor and major bridges and green corridors. The PPP project will be taken up along the lines of the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) model.

Around 2,560 acres of land are required for the project which will be borne by the private investor. Pre-bid meetings will be held on April 18, 2022, and the last date for submission of bids is May 18, 2022.

Though the project was proposed over 15 years ago, consecutive governments failed to implement it for various reasons including land acquisition. Farmers and other owners have been demanding that the State government pay them the market price. In the past several protests were held demanding fair compensation for their properties.