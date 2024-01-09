ADVERTISEMENT

BDA Commissioner conducts surprise visit to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout

January 09, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Development Authority Commissioner N. Jayaram paid a surprise visit to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout on Tuesday and inspected the ongoing works.

According to a release by BDA, local land owners were obstructing the constructions of the road in Sy. No. 100/1, 64/2, and 67/1 of Kannalli village and Sy. No. 17/1, 2, 3, 4, and 16/1 of Kenchanpur village in a total 17 acres of land.

“The commissioner held a meeting with the land owners who were obstructing the construction of the road on the spot, listened to their problem, assured them of a quick solution, and requested them to enable the construction of the road,” the release stated.

Tenders which have been invited for asphalting of wide roads, (9 m, 12 m, 15 m) in blocks 5, 6, 7 of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout. He directed officials to start the said tender process at the earliest and provide all the basic facilities to the allottees. Mr. Jayaram also inspected the progress of civil works in 8th block.

