BCIC welcomes changes

The decision to remove the ceiling on income from non-agricultural sources to buy farmland and increase the number of units of land a person can hold will give non- agricultural buyers the much needed boost to materialise on this at the earliest, said trade body Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC).
Responding to the recent changes proposed in the Land Reforms Act, 1961, BCIC president Devesh Agarwal said: “We believe allowing non-agricultural people to buy agricultural land will pave way for better infrastructure and agricultural productivity as currently many poor farmers do not have the fiscal strength to invest, resulting in under utilisation of farmland,” he said.
