BCIC holds Indian diaspora meet with Japan

The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), representing large, medium, and small industries in Karnataka, held a virtual meeting of the Indian diaspora in Japan as a prelude to the 70th anniversary celebration of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Japan.

According to a release by BCIC, the meeting held recently was attended by Sanjay Kumar Verma, Ambassador of India to Japan, Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, besides many industry heads.

Mr. Nirani highlighted the initiatives taken by the Government and emphasised the availability of skilled resources, good infrastructure for Japanese companies to have their base in Karnataka.

Sugita Akiko, Counsul General of Japan in Bengaluru, talked of the changing business scenario in COVID-19 times. Vikram Kirloskar, vice-chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.and past president of CII, reminisced the changes that have happened in the vehicle mobility space in India over the last two and half decades through his partnership with Toyota Motor Corporation.

Takashi Suzuki, Director General, JETRO, Bengaluru, spoke about the recent trends of over 70% Japanese companies showing inclination to invest and expand in India, referring to recent global survey of about 7,800 Japanese companies in about 80 countries. Mr. Verma, welcomed the initiative of BCIC to have a setup in Japan.