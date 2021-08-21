BCC polls: New system enthuses some, leaves others worried

BJP, Congress members are excited with the polls being fought on party lines for the first time

The decision of parties to fight the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) polls on party tickets, has led to excitement and worry in some groups. Cadre members of the BJP and Congress are excited because the polls are being fought on party lines for the first time.

However, some leaders and former members are worried about the development. Some leaders like Ramesh Sontakki have been a member for more than one term. It is no secret that the BCC polls were fought among groups of Kannada, Marathi and Urdu groups.

‘New challenge’

“We have always fought as Independents. We have never known party affiliation. We have also ran the urban local body in a non-partisan manner. Now, suddenly, we are faced with a situation where we are constrained to join a party and seek its symbol. This is a new challenge for us,” he said. He admits however, that more than one party has spoken to him, offering him tickets.

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leader Maloji Ashtekar argues that they have always fought the polls on party lines. “Other candidates have always won after party campaigns. The polls may have been independent for others, but not for us,” he said. He maintains that other parties using symbols will not affect the prospects of the MES.

Decision welcomed

Kannada organisations have welcomed the decision of parties to fight on tickets. “We have taken a stand that we will not support any party completely. In each ward, we will support candidates who are either fielded by the MES or who support its ideology,” said Ashok Chandaragi, convenor of the action committee of Kannada organisations in the district. “In ward A, we will support the Congress if the Congress there can defeat pro MES candidates, in ward B, we will support the B and in ward C, if the JD(S) can defeat the MES, we will support the JD(S),” he said. He recounts that since the reconstitution of the urban local body as a city corporation, political parties were shy of fielding candidates on symbols, as they did not want to upset the Maratha vote.

But Mallick Mohammad, Indian Union Muslim League member, welcomes the system of fielding candidates on symbols. “This is likely to reduce the influence of the MES in the BCC polls, as several voters from the Maratha community tend to be BJP supporters in the Assembly polls. They have been voting for the MES in the local body polls, but have been choosing BJP candidates in the MLA and MP elections. If the BJP were to field its own nominees, the voter may not continue his old preferences,” he said.

BJP leaders are upbeat. “Our cadre never campaigned for the party candidates. Workers, especially the youth, have been active in the past. They have participated in the campaign of their leaders, but never as party nominees. They are excited to be part of the party campaign this year,” said a BJP senior leader.

Abhay Patil, BJP MLA, says that fighting the polls on party lines will benefit them immensely. “BJP will sweep the polls. That is why we convinced our workers and leaders to fight the BCC polls on party lines,” he said.