B.C. Patil meets Nadda

He also seeks more support from Centre for watershed development

Ahead of a possible ministerial expansion and reshuffle, Karnataka Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil on Wednesday met Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi and briefed him about his achievements.

Mr. Patil, who was in New Delhi on an official work, used the opportunity to meet the party national president. According to a press release from Mr. Patil’s office, the BJP national president was happy with his achievements as the Agriculture Minister in the last six months. Mr. Nadda expressed happiness over Karnataka’s initiatives such as developing an app for crop survey and providing a boost to agri startups, said the release. Mr. Patil also met Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhury and appealed to him to provide more grants for Karnataka to increase its coverage of watershed and micro-irrigation system.

Mr. Patil explained to the Union Minister that Karnataka needs more watershed development schemes as part of drought-proofing measures.