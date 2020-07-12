Karnataka

B.C. Patil goes into self-quarantine

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil has gone into self-quarantine. “I’m going into self-quarantine for one week along with family members and staff in the wake of one of my relatives, with whom I had contact, testing positive,” the Minister tweeted.

