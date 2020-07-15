Karnataka

BBP to remain closed till July 22

In view of the lockdown in Bengaluru from July 14 to July 22 announced by the State government, the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) will remain closed for visitors during the above period.

BBP in a release said that all its units such as zoo, safari, and butterfly park will be closed.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2020 11:29:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bbp-to-remain-closed-till-july-22/article32095586.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY