BBMP’s response on action against illegal hoardings leads nowhere: High Court

September 19, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bench had specifically asked the BBMP to submit action taken by senior officers in case of failure of subordinate officials in acting against illegal hoardings.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the response of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on the action taken against illegal hoardings, banners, etc. based on the court’s earlier directions.

“The BBMP’s response leads nowhere,” said a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit while hearing PIL petitions on menace of unauthorised advertisement hoardings, banners, buntings, etc.

In a hurry

As an advocate representing the BBMP admitted that the response was filled in a hurry with whatever information available, the Bench granted three weeks for the civic body to file comprehensive response and action taken based on the directions issued by the court.

The Bench specifically asked the BBMP to submit the action taken by the senior officers in case of failure of their sub-ordinate officials in acting against illegal hoardings etc. and explanation in case no such action was initiated against junior officers for dereliction of duty.

When it was complained to the court that the BBMP had failed to submit response to a petition, alleging failure to collect advertisement fee from several hoardings, even after a lapse of 18 months, the Bench said that such a conduct by the BBMP would make public believe that the officials are negligent and there exist unholy nexus between those who commit illegality and the officials.

