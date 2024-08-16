BBMP’s new waste transportation trucks are leak-proof

To tackle a common sight of waste and leachate leaking out of garbage trucks transporting the city’s waste, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come out with new leak-proof trucks to carry mixed waste to the landfill. The trucks, purchased about two months back, will transport waste from Koramangala transfer station to the landfill at Mittaganahalli.

The trucks have cylinder-like containers to store waste. Unlike the regular compactors that have leakage, this is designed for zero leakage. Also, foul smell will not emanate from the tank, said officials.

There are about seven vehicles operating in the city. The BBMP now plans to replace all the compactors with these vehicles.

According to a senior official in the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), the capacity of carrying waste of these new trucks is at least 2.5 times more. The trucks can carry 20 tonnes of mixed waste. The capacity of the compactors is 8 tonne to 10 tonnes. Currently, there are 600 compactors in the city for wet and mixed waste. The wet waste is transported to processing units.

The official said with this, the BBMP can reduce the number of trucks from 600 to 300 and it is cost effective. “The BBMP pays the contractors for trips made by the compactors. Some compactors make multiple trips and get more money. But in this new system a single trip will be sufficient,” the official added.

The mixed waste is transferred to the capsule/cylinder and then to the truck. Even in the process of loading, there will be no leakage, officials said.

Another BSWML official said while the waste management company wants to replace the compactors, some contractors are obstructing the process. “The new waste management tender is now in the HC and BBMP is confident of winning the case. After this, all compactors will be removed from the system to pave way for the new ones,” the official added.