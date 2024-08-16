GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BBMP’s new waste transportation trucks are leak-proof

Published - August 16, 2024 11:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
The new trucks have cylinder-like containers to store waste.

The new trucks have cylinder-like containers to store waste. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

To tackle a common sight of waste and leachate leaking out of garbage trucks transporting the city’s waste, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come out with new leak-proof trucks to carry mixed waste to the landfill. The trucks, purchased about two months back, will transport waste from Koramangala transfer station to the landfill at Mittaganahalli.

The trucks have cylinder-like containers to store waste. Unlike the regular compactors that have leakage, this is designed for zero leakage. Also, foul smell will not emanate from the tank, said officials.

There are about seven vehicles operating in the city. The BBMP now plans to replace all the compactors with these vehicles. 

According to a senior official in the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), the capacity of carrying waste of these new trucks is at least 2.5 times more. The trucks can carry 20 tonnes of mixed waste. The capacity of the compactors is 8 tonne to 10 tonnes. Currently, there are 600 compactors in the city for wet and mixed waste. The wet waste is transported to processing units. 

The official said with this, the BBMP can reduce the number of trucks from 600 to 300 and it is cost effective. “The BBMP pays the contractors for trips made by the compactors. Some compactors make multiple trips and get more money. But in this new system a single trip will be sufficient,” the official added.

The mixed waste is transferred to the capsule/cylinder and then to the truck. Even in the process of loading, there will be no leakage, officials said.

Another BSWML official said while the waste management company wants to replace the compactors, some contractors are obstructing the process. “The new waste management tender is now in the HC and BBMP is confident of winning the case. After this, all compactors will be removed from the system to pave way for the new ones,” the official added. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.