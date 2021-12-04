BBMP yet to complete contact tracing

Genome sequence results of five persons to be out on Saturday, say civic health officials

A day after five persons — all contacts of the 46-year-old Bengaluru resident who contracted the Omicron strain of the coronavirus — tested positive for COVID-19, the civic up has stepped up its contact tracing efforts.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike health officials, so far, they have been able to identify 23 primary contacts and 207 secondary contacts of the five people. Contact tracing of four people has been completed, while that of the fifth person is still under way and is likely to be completed soon. All contacts will be isolated and tested, said civic officials.

Sources said that the 46-year-old male, a health professional who contracted the new variant despite having no travel history, is currently hospitalised in a special facility set up in the city to treat people with the Omicron strain. He had reportedly attended a conference for health professionals on November 20.When asked if any of the five contacts who tested positive were health professionals, officials refused to divulge further information.

“All we can say at this point is that all the people he came in contact with have been traced and tested,” said BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) K.V. Thrilok Chandra.

The samples of the five people who tested positive have been sent for genome sequencing, the results of which are expected on Saturday. Mr. Thrilok Chandra told The Hindu that the civic body had been very thorough with the contact tracing.

“We have traced the patients who consulted the health professional at his clinic, hospital as well as the staff of the out-patient department at the hospital. Of these persons, only five tested positive between November 22 and 25, who have also been isolated,” he said.

Road to residence barricaded

A day after a 46-year-old health professional tested positive for the Omicron variant of the COVID-19, the road leading to his house was barricaded. However, senior officials in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike claimed that no such directions had been given.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta clarified that no express orders had been given to the zonal or ward health officials to take up such measures. “These may be default decisions that have been taken by the local authorities as per set protocol,” he said.