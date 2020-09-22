BBMP wards set to increase to 250

Brief special report tabled in Assembly makes no mention of increasing mayoral term

A Joint Select Committee of the State legislature, headed by S. Raghu, BJP MLA, has recommended increasing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards from 198 to 250 in view of the increase in population and areas under the civic body’s limits.

There is, however, no mention of the number of zonal divisions and increase in the term of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor in the report.

The committee, which held several meetings, submitted its brief special report to Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on September 15, and tabled the report in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Speaker has extended the term of the committee till November 10, 2020, to submit its final report.

The special report recommended amendment to Section 7 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation (KMC) Act, 1976, to enable increasing the number of wards to 250.

The committee was established after a strong opposition from members of the ruling BJP when the BBMP Bill, 2020, was tabled during the budget session of the legislature in March.