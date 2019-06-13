BBMP told to pay ₹10 lakh each to families of two deceased manual scavengers

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) has expanded the reach of its pilot project survey on the prevalence of manual scavenging, which is part of the national-level exercise taken up by the Central government.

Five more districts in Karnataka will be added to survey — Raichur, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Davangere, and Vijayapura — bringing the total number to 11. “Till now, a pilot survey of six districts, including Bengaluru rural, urban, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Hubballi-Dharwad, has identified around 1,700 manual scavengers, of which around 1,200 are from Mysuru district,” said Jagadish Hiremani from NCSK.

The pilot project was slated to have been completed by April 2019. “However, it was not done due to the election schedule. Once the pilot study is over, a complete survey will be done,” said Mr. Hiremani

Mr. Hiremani also visited Kadugondanahalli in Bengaluru where two manual scavengers died of asphyxiation in April this year. He directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to award a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the victims Gafoor Pasha, 45, and Aftab Pasha, 38. Civic officials have also been asked to provide free education to their children, and employment to one person from each family.

Mr. Hiremani also said that the State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation, incorporated two years ago, was inactive and had done very little. He urged the State government to take the issue “seriously”.