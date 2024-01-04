GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBMP to serve notices to Kannada signboard violators 

January 04, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
Most of the name boards are in english on S.P. road in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Most of the name boards are in english on S.P. road in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath directed the officials to issue notices to shops for creating awareness on Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022. 

Mr. Giri Nath said during the survey conducted by the civic body, if the shop was found not adhering to 60:40 ratio, then a notice should be served. The notice will spread awareness of the law, he said.  

The BBMP will not just look into signboards but also into trade licences . The shops are mandated to obtain licences from the civic body. If the shops were found not having the licences then notices will be served asking why the shops cannot be shut. The shops should immediately apply for licences. 

Mr. Giri Nath further directed the officials to take stringent action against those who fail to put 60% of Kannada on the board. 

Recently the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike members resorted to vandalism pelting stones at shops which did not have Kannada signboards. After this the state government said it will promulgate an ordinance to bring more clarity on 60:40 .

