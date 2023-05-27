BBMP to seek hike in subsidy for Indira canteens, set to float new tender

May 27, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Pocket-friendly Indira Canteens, which are dying a slow death, are set to get a new lease of life as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon float a fresh tender. The BBMP is also planning to seek additional subsidy as prices of raw material has shot up.

While the BBMP administrator has approved the proposal, the tender will be invited after securing a final nod from the State government.

The canteens that serve three meals a day at ₹5 and ₹10 were launched in 2017 during the Congress regime. However, over the years, particularly after the BJP took over, the quality began to dwindle, even as payments to the caterers are pending. Many canteens faced water woes after Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) cut off supply owing to non-payment of bills.

Cheftalk Food Services Pvt. Ltd., Rewards Pvt. Ltd., and Adambya Chetana are currently providing meals to the canteens.

Of the 175 canteens in the city, 163 are currently operating. According to the data provided by the BBMP, six canteens in RR Nagar zone and three in south zone are shut. The State government earlier provided 30% subsidy to the BBMP. In 2017-18 and 2018-19, the then government allocated ₹100 crore and ₹145 crore, respectively. The BBMP allotted ₹60 crore in the 2022-23 Budget as the BJP government after 2019 did not allocate funds. On the other hand, the number of takers has also dipped. With Siddaramaiah back as Chief Minister, he has now directed officials to revive the canteens across the State.

Increase in subsidy

Currently, food at the canteens costs ₹55.3 for three meals, of which the customer pays ₹25 and the rest is borne by the civic body as the government had not allocated funds. In 2022, when the BBMP was in talks with ISKCON to cater food, they quoted ₹78 to serve food three times a day. According to sources in the BBMP, at present, bidders may quote anywhere between ₹80 and ₹90 and the government’s 30% subsidy formula will not be sufficient. Hence, it has decided to put up a proposal for a hike.

Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner, BBMP, talking to The Hindu said the cost of the meals will go up in the tender process as prices have surged. “We will seek additional subsidy to reduce the financial burden on the civic body. After deliberation with the State government, the percentage of increase will be finalised.”

Mr. Giri Nath further said although the administrator has given his nod, the same has to be finalised by the government. The tender proposal will be studied by the Ministers concerned before granting permission. On asking whether price rise will be passed on to the beneficiaries, he said at present, there was no such proposal with the BBMP, but it would adhere to the directions of the government.

Change in menu

K.V. Trilok Chandra, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP, said discussions on marginal changes in the menu are underway. While the civic body is planning to increase the quantity of food on the platter, there may be slight changes in the menu. The BBMP aims to provide healthy and nutritious food to the people.

According to the menu prepared in 2017, the canteens serve idli, puliyogare, kharabath, vangibath, lemon rice, rava kichadi with coconut chutney, tomato gravy, mint chutney, and kesaribath for breakfast. Rice, sambar prepared with different vegetables, curd rice, and pulao are served for lunch and dinner. Breakfast is served at ₹5 and lunch and dinner at ₹10.