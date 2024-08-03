GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BBMP to revoke trade licences for discriminatory practices at malls and other commercial establishments

Published - August 03, 2024 06:58 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a decisive move, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued an order on Thursday mandating the cancellation of trade licences for any commercial establishment or shop found discriminating against visitors or customers based on language, caste, religion, dress, or nativity.

This directive comes in response to a recent incident where a farmer was denied entry to a shopping mall as he was wearing a dhoti. He was reportedly asked to wear a trouser and come back, if he had to be allowed inside the mall.

This order follows a statement by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who, following the outrage over the incident in the recently concluded legislature session, announced that the government would introduce guidelines to prevent incidents of such discrimination.

Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath emphasised in the order that trade licences will be revoked, and criminal cases will be booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) if any establishment is found to be discriminating among its patrons. The directive has been communicated to all health officers who are responsible for issuing trade licences to all establishments.

Additionally, the BBMP has instructed proprietors of establishments and mall owners to ensure their security staff are trained to treat all customers with respect and adopt non-discriminatory behaviour. “Any shopping mall found denying entry for these reasons will have its trade licence revoked,” Mr. Giri Nath said.

