BBMP to recommend closure of gyms, swimming pools, party halls in apartments

Bengaluru

19 March 2021 17:37 IST

Civic body also bats for reducing occupancy to 50% in cinemas

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be recommending to the State government to close the open air gyms in parks, gyms, swimming pools and party/ community halls in apartments, besides reduce the occupancy in cinemas to 50%. This is in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the city over the past few days.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said that five zones – East, West, South, Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli – were reporting more than 100 cases a day and in comparison, number of cases were fewer in Rajarajeshwarinagar, Dasarahalli and Yelahanka zones.

Advertising

Advertising

“In light of the increase in cases, we have already had preliminary discussions with the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary and officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. We will recommend closure of gyms, swimming pools and party/ community halls in apartments, apart from closure of open air gyms in all BBMP parks,” he said.

Admitting that there was no data on the number of cases that could be attributed to the closed setting of cinemas, Mr. Prasad said that the civic body would recommend bringing down the occupancy to 50% with alternate seats left vacant.

Similarly, the restriction of having 200 persons in marriage halls with a closed environment and 500 in open air would be enforced strictly. If there is any violation, cases will be booked under Disaster Management Act on those who had sought permission for the event and the owners of marriage halls.

Mr. Prasad also reiterated that it was the responsibility of mall management and owners of shops in malls to ensure that citizens follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (mask wearing, maintaining social distance, sanitising/ washing of hands). “Marshals cannot go everywhere to enforce this. Random checks will be conducted and if there are any violations, action will be taken against mall management and shop owners,” he said.

Similarly, many exhibitions, with exhibitors from other States/ cities, are also being held across the city. “Many of those from other places are not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. We will initiate action against the organisers and hold them responsible,” he added.