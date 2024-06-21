BBMP to publish draft of advertisement policy within a week: DKS  

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said a draft of the new outdoor advertisement policy will be released for public discussion within a week. He said outdoor advertisements and hoardings would be allowed in a regulated manner on roads wider than 60 feet. This will reallow hoardings in the city after six years of its ban.

Talking to reporters following a meeting with officials at the BBMP office on Friday, he stated that 15 days will be provided to submit objections to the draft. The advertisement policy had been pending for the past year due to ongoing court cases.

Discussions have been held with various organisations and institutions. “Group packages” will be prepared, and advertisements will be allowed on roads wider than 60 feet. Advertisements will be permitted on both government and private buildings, with private buildings able to rent space after paying taxes to the BBMP. Uniformity will be maintained according to the size and height of buildings, and there will be no permission for random placements. The quality of materials to be used for billboards will be specified later, Mr. Shivakumar said.

Mr Shivakumar said the previous government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models would be protected if they complied with the law. Those who have not complied will be dismissed according to legal provisions. Advertisements will be allowed in commercial areas based on population density.

Entities that owe money to the government or have filed lawsuits will not be given any opportunities. “Just as we settle all our dues before standing for elections, participants must clear all their dues here,” he remarked. When asked about pending court cases, he said, “We cannot do anything until those cases are resolved. Rules have been framed considering the court’s suggestions. While the BMRCL will handle advertisements inside the metro, a separate package will be announced in partnership with the BBMP for outdoor areas.”

When questioned about the outstanding advertisement revenue of approximately ₹600 crores, he assured that all dues would be collected and those in arrears would not be allowed to participate.

