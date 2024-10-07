BBMP to provide compensation to 63 flood-affected homes

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced financial assistance of up to ₹10,000 for each of the 63 homes in Mahalakshmi Layout that were affected by severe flooding on Saturday night.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath confirmed the decision after discussions with the zonal commissioner. “We can allocate up to ₹10,000 per house from our internal resources. So far, we have identified around 63 houses impacted by the floods,” Mr. Giri Nath said.

In addition to Mahalakshmi Layout, the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex in Yelahanka also experienced significant flooding following heavy rainfall on Sunday.