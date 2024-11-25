BBMP to pay compensation to kin of victim who died in tree fall at Mariyappanapalya park

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will pay compensation to the kin of a 31-year-old man who was killed on Sunday evening due to tree fall in Mariyappanapalya park. The deceased has been identified as Lakshman.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior BBMP official said the man was sleeping on a bench at the park when the tree uprooted and fell. The tree was seemingly old and weak and hence it fell, the official said. An FIR has been registered at Rajajinagar police station.

As soon as the tree fell, the locals pulled him out and rushed him to K.C. General hospital. However, he was declared dead by the duty doctors on arrival.

The official said while the BBMP has announced compensation, the civic body is yet to decide on the quantum of compensation. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath termed the incident unfortunate. He said the forest cell of the BBMP has been axing old trees which are on the brink of collapse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.