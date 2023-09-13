ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP to mark new SWD encroachments

September 13, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath on Wednesday directed executive engineers of the Storm-water Drain (SWD) Department to identify fresh encroachments in ten days. 

The development comes after the Karnataka High Court issued directives about rajakaluves and lake encroachments. Mr. Giri Nath, holding a meeting with officials, said action will be initiated against officials in case of delay in clearing encroachments. The officials have been instructed to press local tahsildars to issue notices and conduct surveys. 

Mr. Giri Nath also directed executive engineers of the Lake Department to prepare a list of encroachments in seven days after carrying out a survey. Notices should be issued to encroachers. After that, the officials have to carry out the process to clear encroachment. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials have been directed to inspect flood-prone areas in the city in view of possible rainfall. Mr. Giri Nath said of 198 flood-prone areas, the BBMP has implemented measures to avoid flood in 124 areas. Measures will be soon implemented in 74 locations.

He directed road infrastructure department to fill potholes without any delay as in when BBMP receives complaint on Fix My Street application. If the potholes fall under defect liability period, the same should be fixed by the contractors at their own cost. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US