BBMP to mark new SWD encroachments

September 13, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath on Wednesday directed executive engineers of the Storm-water Drain (SWD) Department to identify fresh encroachments in ten days.

The development comes after the Karnataka High Court issued directives about rajakaluves and lake encroachments. Mr. Giri Nath, holding a meeting with officials, said action will be initiated against officials in case of delay in clearing encroachments. The officials have been instructed to press local tahsildars to issue notices and conduct surveys.

Mr. Giri Nath also directed executive engineers of the Lake Department to prepare a list of encroachments in seven days after carrying out a survey. Notices should be issued to encroachers. After that, the officials have to carry out the process to clear encroachment.

The officials have been directed to inspect flood-prone areas in the city in view of possible rainfall. Mr. Giri Nath said of 198 flood-prone areas, the BBMP has implemented measures to avoid flood in 124 areas. Measures will be soon implemented in 74 locations.

He directed road infrastructure department to fill potholes without any delay as in when BBMP receives complaint on Fix My Street application. If the potholes fall under defect liability period, the same should be fixed by the contractors at their own cost.