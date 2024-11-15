BBMP to empower cyber cafes to help property owners apply for e-khatas

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will soon empower Local Private Enterprises (LPE) or cyber cafes to facilitate property owners apply for eKhatas.

A few days ago, the BBMP launched this service in Bengaluru one centres across the city. There are about 153 centres here. The service costs ₹45, with an additional ₹5 charged per scanned page. Once the final e-Khata certificate is ready for printing, an additional ₹125 must be paid to BBMP.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue), Munish Moudgil, said, “We will be extending the service to LPEs for easy access to the citizens. This service will be in line with grama one. The BBMP will authorise LPEs to provide this service for the fixed price. There are about 50,000 LPEs in Bengaluru. This will speed up the downloading of final e-khata.”

The aim of this new system is to eliminate corruption in obtaining this document, which is mandatory for registration of properties, he said. The one centres and LPEs will help keep Assistant Revenue Officials (AROs) away. The BBMP is planning to provide permission for the one centres to resolve a few technical issues.

On the other hand, the BBMP will be releasing a correction module for correcting the errors. There will be data entry mistakes committed by the citizens for which they have to visit AROs. The module will help both citizens and AROs to understand how rectification can be done.