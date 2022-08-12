BBMP to conduct survey to identify new potholes created after recent rains 

Of 17,585 potholes identified from May to July, 16,739 have been repaired, says BBMP

Complaints of the poor condition of the city’s roads have been pouring in from citizens, prompting the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to start a survey to identify fresh potholes created after recent rains in Bengaluru.

In Bengaluru, 17,585 potholes have been identified from May to July. Of these, 16,739 potholes have been repaired by the palike said Prahalad, Chief Engineer (Road and Infrastructure), BBMP. “There are 856 potholes to be filled. After the rain in the last few days, new potholes have been created in various parts of the city. We will conduct another fresh survey to identify the potholes and fill it up.”

He also said that the civic body has decided to fix potholes on roads with cold mix asphalt since preparing hot mix is not possible now due to the rainy weather.

“Scientifically, during rains, fixing potholes using hot mix is not possible since it requires jelly and asphalt which are mixed and heated to 150 degrees Celsius and maintained at 100 degrees Celsius. Cold mix asphalt is easy to prepare, but does not last long. However, it is widely used during the rainy season,” another BBMP official said.

Earlier, during the various civic agency coordination meetings, Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Civic Commissioner, had directed the BBMP Road Department officials to use this solution.

The civic body had conducted a survey before and marked the potholes identified on the Fix My Street app developed by BBMP to identify potholes. Now, officials will take the help of the app again wherein zonal level civic officials will map the potholes under their jurisdiction on the app along with photographs of the potholes.

“The BBMP officials concerned have to inspect the roads, take photographs, measure the potholes and then upload it on the app,” an official explained.