BBMP to commence voter list revision

July 20, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike will be carrying out a special voter list revision from Friday which will go on for about a month. BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath directed Block Level Officers (BLO) to ensure zero errors during the process.

The BLOs will visit houses to include, delete and correct names in the voter list using the software. The BLOs were given training to carry out this exercise. While this is an annual process, the exercise also assumes significance in view of upcoming elections.

The BLOs will also have to check for changes of the addresses of voters in 28 assembly constituencies and make necessary changes in the list. After this process ends on August 20, the BBMP will commence revision of booths in the assembly segments on August 28.