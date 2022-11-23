BBMP starts ‘rapid road’ work on pilot basis on Old Madras Road 

November 23, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

After several complaints by motorists about delayed roadworks in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started ‘rapid road’ work on a pilot basis on the busy Old Madras Road (OMR), which was pothole-ridden following the recent rains.

Explaining about the project, civic officials said that while white-topping roads takes around 30 days, this pilot road work will only take two to three days.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Wednesday inspected the ongoing 500 metre rapid road work in OMR road and said, “This project is on trial basis. If successful, we will go ahead with a few more roads in the city. In this kind of road, we fabricate the concrete slabs which are 20 feet in length and 5 feet in width in the factory itself and embed the slabs on the road.”

However, the project costs more than the regular road projects like white-topping. “The cost of this project is high compared to the white-topping road project - by at least 20% to 25% - since this project requires an additional cost of transporting the concrete slabs to the site from the factory,” Mr. Giri Nath added.