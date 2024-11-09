BBMP starts issuing final e-khatas, over 48,000 issued till date

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike which has recently launched faceless, contactless and online e-khata system has started digitally approving final e-khata for those applying for the same.

According to the latest data shared by the Revenue Department of the BBMP, till Friday, the 48,000 final e-khatas were issued digitally without any hindrance. The officials in the BBMP say this would eradicate corruption in the system for procuring khata. This scheme was launched for a test run on October 1. The property owners have to visit www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in website for procuring e-khata.

The State government has made e-khata mandatory for registration of properties and hence downloading the final e-khata is necessary for the owners.

Although the website saw a download of 5 lakh drafts of e-khatas in just 24 days after the new system was launched, not a single draft e-khata was approved for issuance final e-khata. This was due to mandatory uploading of the Encumbrance Certificate (EC), which was not available online. Understanding this barrier, the civic body relaxed the norm and made uploading ECs optional. Days after this, the system started to approve final khata.

A senior BBMP official from Revenue Department said, “As per the latest data available in the back end, over 48,000 final e-khatas were issued and numbers will grow exponentially in the coming days. This happened after EC option was removed from the list of documents which should be mandatorily uploaded.”

The official further said however for registration of properties EC is mandatory and during that time owners can apply for EC and secure the document from the sub-registrar offices.

Meanwhile, more than 10 lakh draft e-khatas have been downloaded and the final e-khatas will be approved by the software in all these cases, depending on whether all the required documents have been uploaded in the system.

