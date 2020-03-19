BBMP sets up war room

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up a war room in its head office to combat the threat of COVID-19. Operations, which include surveillance, producing IEC (Information-Education-Communication) material, identifying groups of citizens who can assist the health officials in spreading awareness, and drawing up of containment plans, began on Thursday evening.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar told The Hindu that a war room was essential to tackle the crisis at hand. “We will be mapping each COVID-19 positive case. The information flow has also been drawn up. Such preparatory activities are essential in case the pandemic spreads further in the city. It is better to be prepared,” he said.

He added that the control room would function round the clock.

“Currently, there are 36 consoles. The BBMP central control room and the wireless control room have both been co-located with the war room for better coordination,” he said. This effort will help the civic body disseminate correct information to the citizens across the city.