BBMP sets up temporary clinic as more fall sick due to water contamination

June 08, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The Health Department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up a temporary clinic at Mahaveer Ranches apartment, off Hosa Road in Choodasandra, where children and other residents have been falling sick due to suspected water contamination, even as two children are currently being treated at a private hospital. An FIR has been filed at Parappana Agrahara station in this regard.

Since Monday, children and senior citizens have been complaining of diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever. So far, about 167 people have been affected.

A resident said that although health officials are camping at the apartment, the situation has not changed much as the number of people falling ill has only increased. Water is now being supplied from outside by the BBMP and water bottles are being given to apartments for drinking and cooking purposes. A resident, whose daughter is also suffering from fever, said two children have been admitted to the hospital.

In March, residents had complained to the builder about water contamination after testing the samples. The apartment sources water from borewells dug on its premises and tankers in summer. The residents allege that the large water tank in the apartment was not cleaned and no action was taken to fix the problem. As the project is yet to be completed, the builder has not constituted a Residents’ Welfare Association.

Balasundar A.S., Chief Health Officer (Public Health), BBMP, told The Hindu that of the four who were admitted in hospital, two have been discharged and two are recovering. The BBMP has set up a makeshift clinic at the apartment and is supplying water from outside and has pumped out contaminated water from the tank.

Of the 155 people checked on Thursday, about 30-35 showed symptoms. However, he added, the situation was under control and the BBMP was monitoring the situation.

