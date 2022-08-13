BBMP sells 11 lakh flags as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
August 13, 2022 00:09 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday said it has sold 11 lakh flags so far in all eight of its zones for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. 

BBMP Special Commissioner Rangappa said that of the 15 lakh flags received by the civic body BBMP to sell in the city, 11 lakh had been sold by the sales centres set up in various public places.

“The BBMP will sell all the flags in another two days. Flags are being sold to the citizens at the respective zonal joint commissioner’s office and ward offices along with important places and various malls,” Mr. Rangappa added.

On Friday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath visited various mobile centres opened to sell flags.

