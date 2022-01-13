BBMP revokes permission for Mekedatu padayatra of Congress

A meeting of Congress leaders at Ramanagaram in connection with the Mekedatu padayatra, on January 13, 2022.

13 January 2022 13:24 IST

Civic body cites rising Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, need for more stringent restrictions

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has withdrawn permission, which had been given to the principal opposition Congress, to organise a rally on its ground next to National College at Basavanagudi on January 18-19.

The 11-day ‘Namma Neeru Namma Hakku’ padayatra of the Congress from Mekedatu, seeking early implementation of the drinking water project, was supposed to culminate at the ground.

In a letter to D.K. Shivakumar, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), BBMP Executive Engineer (South zone) has cited the spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru that calls for more stringent restrictions to be put in place.

The BBMP had earlier given permission to the Congress for the rally. The decision had been widely criticised, given the steady rise in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.

The civic body’s decision to revoke permission comes just a day after the State Government banned inter-district (within Karnataka) and intra-district (within Ramanagaram) movement of vehicles and persons participating in the Congress padayatra. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar.

The High Court of Karnataka has questioned the State Government for allowing the padayatra and has sought an explanation for the same. Scores of leaders, including Mr. Shivakumar, have already been booked for violating COVID-19 protocol.

The padayatra that will cover 154-km began on January 9 and has been witnessing participation of several senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.