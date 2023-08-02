ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP Revenue Inspector, two assistants booked by Lokayukta

August 02, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta sleuths caught a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Revenue Inspector and his two assistants red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹1 lakh for an official favour.

The accused Rajgopal, Revenue Inspector, Raghavendra, First Division Assistant, and Suresh, data entry operator, were working at the Karisandra BBMP office in Banashankari. While Raghavendra and Suresh were caught near Ganapathy temple in Jayanagar while receiving the bribe, Rajagopal managed to escape. Efforts are on to track him down.

The accused had allegedly demanded ₹1.25 lakh from Arun Kumar from Machohalli, who had applied for Khata transfer. Based on a complaint, a team of officials laid a trap and arrested the accused.

The accused have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act.

