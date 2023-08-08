ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP removes 59,000 flex banners to implement HC direction

August 08, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

BBMP will not allow flex banners across the city and violators will be charged ₹50,000 fine, according to Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar. | Photo Credit: File photo

Bengaluru 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has removed 59,000 flex banners and hoardings in the city. The action came after the High Court of Karnataka rapped the civic body for its failure to implement the ban. 

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, at a press meet on Tuesday, said in order to implement the court directions, the BBMP will not allow flex banners across the city and violators will be charged ₹50,000 fine. “No political parties and leaders will be allowed to put up hoardings. I have spoken to MLAs cutting across party lines about the implementation of the ban. This will come into effect in two or three days,” Mr. Shivakumar said. 

He further informed the press about the action being taken by the civic body and said the BBMP has so far removed 59,000 flexes. The BBMP has received 134 complaints in connection to illegal hoardings and 44 FIRs have been registered. The political parties have to adhere to the rules as the High Court has sternly directed the BBMP to implement the ban. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court had rapped the BBMP for its failure to levy fine on violators and remove illegal hoardings. It had directed the BBMP to pay a fine to the court if it fails to remove the same. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US