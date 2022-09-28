BBMP releases final voters’ list

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 28, 2022 22:19 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released the voters’ list for 243 wards in the city on Wednesday and the civic body said the final list will be uploaded on the BBMP website: bbmp.gov.in The list has been notified after BBMP gave time for voters to file objections or make corrections recently. According to BBMP, a total of 79,19,563 voters are there in the BBMP limits which is 243 wards. There are 41,14,383 male, 38,03,747 female, and 1,433 others voters in the list.

