BBMP registers FIR against realtors for dumping debris and damaging Bellandur rajakaluve

Alert BBMP officials caught five tractors red-handed dumping debris in the Bellandur rajakaluve on Monday. The tractor drivers along with the vehicles have been handed over to the Marathahalli police for further investigation.

Chethan K.M., Assistant Engineer, who, based on a tip-off, rushed to the spot and seized the vehicles, said that owing to the dumping, the rajakaluve was choked and it was disrupting the free flow of storm water into the lake to prevent floods in the adjacent areas.

Due to the continuous dumping of debris, the rajakaluve has been damaged and the loss is estimated to be around ₹20 lakh, Mr. Chethan said in his complaint.