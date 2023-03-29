ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP prepares for elections, articles worth  ₹2.76 crore seized 

March 29, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced elaborate preparations to conduct the elections in the city.

In a release, the BBMP said that cumulatively, articles worth nearly ₹2.76 crore have been seized so far by the civic body starting from March 9 till March 27. Sewing machines, saris, vehicles, shawls, metal stands, cookers, notebooks, boxes, buckets, pans, party flags and pamphlets, stickers, hats, gold, silver and other goods have been seized by the enforcement agencies in the city.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, who is also the Bengaluru City District Election Officer, said that to prevent the distribution of cash or gifts to electors and to monitor violations, 206 flying surveillance teams (FST), 172 static surveillance teams (SST) 31 video viewing teams(VVT), 67 video surveillance teams(VST), and 225 accounting teams (AT) have been put in place. Five inter-State check posts have been set up to track the movement and distribution of goods and monetary transactions.

Mr. Giri Nath also said that various initiatives, including Voters Awareness Forum (VAF) and poll icons, have been done to create voter awareness.

