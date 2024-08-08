BBMP polls: SEC prepared to hold polls based on outcome of Supreme Court hearing on August 20

The State Election Commission (SEC) is fully prepared to hold the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls based on the outcome of a hearing in the Supreme Court in this regard. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter on August 20, said State Election Commissioner G.S. Sangreshi.

Mr. Sangreshi said polls will be held irrespective of whether the Greater Bengaluru Governance Authority is formed or not. The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill was tabled during the recent session. The term of the last BBMP council ended in September 2020.

“The polls have been delayed by nearly four years. We have also submitted before the Karnataka High Court that any discrepancies or illegalities in the process of delimitation of 243 wards of the BBMP cannot come in the way of holding elections,” the Commissioner said.

The SEC had filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking that the stay on the implementation of the order of the Karnataka High Court be vacated so that the BBMP polls could be conducted.

“This matter and other related issues are scheduled to come up for hearing on August 20 and we are ready to hold the polls based on the outcome of the SC hearing in this regard,” he said, adding that so far the commission has had no communication from the government on holding the polls.

Mr. Sangreshi said the government should hold regular and timely elections to urban local bodies and municipal corporations within the stipulated time in a democracy.

“We already have the Supreme Court’s directions in 2006 on the conduct of timely local body elections in all States. If this is not followed, we will again approach the court to get its directions to the State government on not delaying local body polls,” he said.

Stating that polls for Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru municipal corporations are also pending, the State Election Commissioner said the notification for the polls in these corporations will be issued next week. “We want to ensure that an elected body is in place in these corporations by November,” he said.