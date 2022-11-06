BBMP plans to send headmasters, principals on foreign trips if their schools and colleges secure 100% results

In a unique initiative, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) plans to send its headmasters and principals, who make sure that their schools and colleges get 100 per cent results in SSLC and PU exams, on foreign trips. According to BBMP, this initiative will be under Corporate Social Responsibility to encourage quality education in its 164 schools and colleges in the city. Special Commissioner, Education Department, Ram Prasath Manohar, said the civic body was preparing a report on the initiative and it would soon be submitted to the BBMP Commissioner for approval.

“Our teachers in BBMP schools are doing a great job; however we have to encourage them to get good results in the examination. This initiative will help teachers to improve BBMP schools and colleges and raise them above other schools, especially private schools in terms of quality education,” Mr. Manohar said.

BBMP schools registered 71.27 pass percentage in the SSLC examination in 2022. These schools secured 50.16 per cent in 2020 and 52 per cent in 2019. In 2021, all students passed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last academic year, PU colleges of BBMP registered 66 per cent results in the exam.

On the initiative, a BBMP school teacher from Tasker Town here said: “Corporation schools are the lifeline of the poor who want quality education for free. Now, the BBMP decision to send teachers on foreign trips if the results are 100% will make sure that the performance of schools will increase. And the BBMP should take the teachers to foreign countries on a study tour to learn the education system there and implement those measures here.”

In September, the civic body started 10 tuition centres for children from underprivileged backgrounds in various parts of the city under the ‘Vidyarthi Belaku Adhyayana Kendra’, with the help of non-government organisations where teachers will help children with tuition, supplement their learning skills and also help them do homework.