BBMP orders probe into assault complaint against chief engineer

Chief civic commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has instituted a probe into the allegations of assault against Chief Engineer, (Road Infrastructure), B.S. Prahlad.

This comes a day after the Karnataka High Court asked the chief civic commissioner to submit an action taken report on the complaint by a private firm in-charge of filling potholes that Mr. Prahlad physically assaulted the husband of the MD of the firm and another director of city-based American Technology and Solutions Ltd.

“Ravindra P.N., Special Commissioner (Projects) will probe into the allegation of assault against the chief engineer and submit a report based on which further action will be taken. Meanwhile, the responsibility to oversee work by the firm has been handed over to another chief engineer Lokesh,” Mr. Giri Nath said.

The High Court has adjourned the case to June 6, when it has asked the chief civic commissioner to be present in court in person.