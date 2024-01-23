BBMP orders demolition of private school for deviating from building plan

January 23, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an order to demolish a private school in the city for deviating from the approved building plan, violating building bylaw.

The BBMP, on December 27, 2023, in its provisional order said the school building, identified as BGS Bloomfield School, Thyagaraja Nagar, violated the building bylaws by not adhering to the plan sanctioned by the Town Planning Department. The property owner had submitted a plan claiming that they will be building a hostel. The school comes under the south zone of the civic body.

The BBMP, along with this order, issued a notice to the owner seeking explanation for the deviation and gave seven days to rectify the mistake. The notice further said if the violator failed to follow the directions, then action would be initiated. In the provisional order copy, the BBMP has also mentioned the extent of deviation. After about 15 days of issuing the provisional order, the BBMP, on January 11, issued another confirmation order, in which the civic body has given 15 days’ time to demolish the structure on their own, failing which the civic body will demolish it.

The documents accessed by The Hindu show that the school constructed the building without parking space. The stilt floor (basement for parking) as per the sanction plan is 375.67 sq.m and the actual built up area is 699.06 sq.m The deviation is 86.08%. The ground floor as per the sanction plan should be 375.66 sq.m, but the actual built up area is 699.06 sq.m. The deviation is 86.09%. The plan deviation on the first and second floors is also 86.09%, while the terrace has 100% deviation. The total build up area as per sanction plan should be 1531.22 sq.m, but the actual built up area when constructed is 2,941.44 sq.m.

A BBMP official said: “We have issued notices to the school and soon, we will take necessary action. We have now given time for the school to demolish on their own and rebuild as per the sanction plan. The school so far has not adhered to the directions and soon, the structure will be demolished.”

However, when contacted, B. Gurappa Naidu, chairman of the school, said he has not received any notice from the BBMP. “This is an A Khata property and I have paid property tax, besides securing sanctioned plan,” he added.