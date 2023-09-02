ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP on high alert as IMD predicts rain in first week of September

September 02, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - Bengaluru

Water entered seven houses in Yelahanka zone and multiple houses in Anugraha Layout in Bommanahalli zone due to heavy rainfall that lashed city on August 31

The Hindu Bureau

The Administrator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Rakesh Singh on Friday directed the officials to be on high alert to tackle flood situations arising from rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the first week of September. 

The BBMP has already formed 63 teams in eight zones to respond to flood-related complaints. The directions come in the wake of heavy overnight rainfall that lashed the city on August 31. According to the BBMP officials, areas in Bommanahalli and Yelahanka were worst affected with water logging reported in several roads and residential areas. Mr. Singh has directed the officials from these zones to visit the localities to take stock of the situation and address the grievances of the affected public.

Mr. Singh in a meeting with officials said zonal commissioners, joint commissioners, and chief engineers of all the BBMP zones should be on high alert in the first week of September as more rain is expected. He said the disaster management team has to work round the clock and has to engage in rescue operations in flood affected areas. 

According to a senior BBMP official, due to pending stormwater drain works in Anugraha Layout in Bommanahalli, waterlogging was reported and water entered some of the houses. The BBMP has pumped out the water.

According to the BBMP control room, water entered seven homes in Yelahanka zone, and 10 tree fall incidents reported across Bengaluru. The BBMP attended all the cases by Friday.

