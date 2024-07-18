BBMP now keen to build skydeck outside CBD, in Hemmigepura along NICE Road

The proposed 250-metre skydeck championed by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar will now likely come up outside the Central Business District (CBD), due to safety concerns of the Ministry of Defence, Airport Authority of India and HAL.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now keen on a land parcel in Hemmigepura along Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Road, sources said.

Meeting held

The skydeck project was recently discussed at a meeting of Bengaluru Ministers, Congress MLAs and senior officials chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. An in-principle approval was given for the project at the meeting and it was also decided to build it outside the CBD.

The BBMP, which was earlier keen on putting up a skydeck on New Government Electric Factory (NGEF) land and even considered some land parcels in the CBD area, had shortlisted three areas for the skydeck – within the Bangalore University campus in Jnanabharathi, Kommaghatta and Hemmigepura.

However, the civic body has now learnt to have dropped Jnanabharathi campus as the project would disturb the tranquility of the university campus and Kommaghatta as the area is yet to be developed and may not attract tourists. BBMP now wants to build the skydeck in Hemmigepura along NICE Road, sources said.

Land identified

The BBMP has now zeroed in on a 25 acre land parcel in Hemmigepura owned by NICE for the project and is yet to initiate formal talks with the firm. Recently, Mr. Shivakumar told mediapersons that he would soon talk to NICE officials for securing land parcels for various civic works. BBMP is also looking at establishing an integrated waste processing park along the access-controlled road.

A skydeck built along NICE Road in Hemmigepura will provide a better view of both green and urban pockets. Kanakapura Road also intersects near Hemmigepura and the skydeck will help boost the development of the area, civic officials said.