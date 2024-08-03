BBMP mandates printers to collect BBMP permission letters from customers to print flex, banners

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an order mandating the printers and other agencies to collect permission letters from the civic body before printing any flex and banners. The order was issued by Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Friday.

The fresh order was passed on Friday in view of controlling the display of illegal flex and banners in the city and complying with the directions of the High Court, sources in the BBMP said. High Court of Karnataka had on July 12 suo motu initiated contempt of court proceedings against BBMP and City Police chiefs over rampant illegal hoardings in the city. The fresh order comes days after BBMP and the city police announced joint night patrol to identify and remove illegal flex, banners and hoardings in the city.

Those wishing to display flexes and banners have to get permission from the BBMP Chief Commissioner or Zonal Joint Commissioner. The same letter has to be furnished to the printers. The printers are now not allowed to print flex and banners if the customers fail to provide a copy of the same. This condition is added under Sections 304 and 305 of the BBMP Act 2020 as one of the conditions for the grant of a trade licence.

The order said besides verifying the permission letter, the printers/agencies are mandated to keep a copy of the letter with them. The printers should also furnish the copy during the routine inspection by the BBMP officials. The order said any violation of this order makes the printer liable for action under the BBMP Act, 2020 and other applicable laws.

The BBMP has also banned plastic flexes but the same is continuing violating the rules prescribed under the BBMP Act, 2020. The BBMP now levies a penalty up to ₹2 lakh for violation of the law.