Civic body targeting ₹3,000 crore by end of March

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking at a record property tax collection this fiscal. The civic body has already collected around ₹2,850 crore till now, and is targeting collecting ₹3,000 crore by the end of March.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Revenue) Deepak R.L. told TheHindu that the tax collection this year had surpassed that of previous years. Last fiscal, the BBMP had collected ₹2,781 crore.

Despite lockdown during the second wave and economic slowdown, the property tax collection has increased because of renewed focus, setting targets for each revenue official, intense monitoring and follow up, he said.

The revenue collection in February alone was over ₹230 crore. The BBMP is hoping to collect at least ₹300 crore in March, when the 2021-22 financial year ends. “Given the depleted manpower in the department, we have had to use technology to bridge the gap. That apart, we are also focusing on vacating the cases that have been pending in the courts for years,” the official said.

Mr. Deepak said that the civic body had made concerted efforts to recover arrears. Of over ₹500 crore arrears, pending for many years, around ₹300 crore has been collected. Similarly, of the current demand for the fiscal of ₹1,900 crore, over ₹1,700 crore had been collected already.

A senior official said that attempts were also being made to collect dues from various government agencies and public sector undertakings, some of which have been pending for nearly 10 years.